State Street Corp Boosts Stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:CORR opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

