State Street Corp Grows Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IMARA were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $22.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

