State Street Corp Sells 4,969 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Intevac worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intevac by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intevac by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

