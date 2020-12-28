Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $108.44 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $108.44 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00045268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00297077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.96 or 0.02138696 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

