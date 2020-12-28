Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 12,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

