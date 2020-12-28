stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $728.87 on Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for $728.87 or 0.02670861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.58 million and $68,397.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.