Steven William Sinclair Acquires 25,000 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Stock

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) Director Steven William Sinclair bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$85,305.

Shares of TSE TGL traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.30. 44,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,234. The stock has a market cap of C$94.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.02.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

