StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $278,400.74 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $278,400.74 and $56.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,269,606,555 coins and its circulating supply is 16,856,412,201 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

