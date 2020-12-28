Strs Ohio Acquires 35,400 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of BPFH opened at $8.23 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $676.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.