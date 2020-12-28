Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 212.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,667,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKBA stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AKBA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

