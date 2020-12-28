Strs Ohio Has $593,000 Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

DHIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $153.00 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $12.00 per share. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.