Strs Ohio Purchases 7,300 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of CyberOptics worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

