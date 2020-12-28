Strs Ohio Sells 18,300 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Avid Bioservices worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $646.11 million, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.