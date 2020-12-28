Strs Ohio Sells 3,400 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 233,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 398,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,248 shares of company stock valued at $860,292. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -261.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.