Strs Ohio Sells 796 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $136.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.85.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

