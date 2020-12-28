Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) versus Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Critical Comparison

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summer Infant and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.51% -12.69% -0.81% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summer Infant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Summer Infant has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Infant and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.19 -$4.16 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.20 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Infant.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through international distributors, representatives, and retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

