Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SMCI opened at $30.52 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

