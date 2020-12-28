sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $22.48 million and $8.29 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00131564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00625417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00160258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00322572 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00057683 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

