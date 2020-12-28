SyncFab (MFG) Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $13,802.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.