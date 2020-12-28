Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.54 Million

Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $74.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.80 million and the highest is $75.15 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $73.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $294.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $295.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $346.88 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $353.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRHC. Truist reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

TRHC opened at $40.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $965.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,225 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 158,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

