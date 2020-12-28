Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $495,505.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,356,844.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,312 shares of company stock worth $1,997,225. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

