Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 213,340 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

