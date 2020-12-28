Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report $92.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.73 million and the lowest is $90.42 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $116.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.01 million to $368.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.20 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $384.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 425.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 1,273,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,509. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $970.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.