Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,030 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.