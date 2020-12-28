TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.608 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.