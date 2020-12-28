TEAM (TokenStars) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,954.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $151,266.22 and approximately $2,954.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005312 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

