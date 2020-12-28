TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 180,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

