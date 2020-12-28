Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of TGLS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

