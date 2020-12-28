Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TDY opened at $383.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.36 and a 200-day moving average of $334.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

