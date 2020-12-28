Tellor Price Tops $18.02 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $18.02 or 0.00066824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00624951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00155653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00323256 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,704,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,186 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

