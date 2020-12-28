Terracoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,021.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $656,431.09 and approximately $6,021.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,753.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.01345878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

