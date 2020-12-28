TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TVK traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.19. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The company has a market cap of C$302.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.23. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.787267 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

