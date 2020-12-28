Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,770,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019,822 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,139 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $23,861,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

