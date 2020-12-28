The AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.61

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 66239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 19.4% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 288,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 19.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter worth $9,055,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

