The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $307.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $307.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.16 and its 200 day moving average is $181.34.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.