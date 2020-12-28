The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.92

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9188 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of CEE stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.