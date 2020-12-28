The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.92

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9188 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of CEE stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.47.
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
