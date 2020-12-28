The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $72.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $77.27.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $133,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $56,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,240.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,458,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

