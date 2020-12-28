The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. The Joint reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

JYNT opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Joint by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

