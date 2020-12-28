The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.90

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 7377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 70.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The ODP by 112.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 1,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The ODP by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 615,216 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in The ODP by 158.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,618,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 1,604,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in The ODP in the third quarter valued at $37,397,000.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

