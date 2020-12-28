The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.85). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

