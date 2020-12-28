THORChain Hits Market Cap of $157.04 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $157.04 million and $17.37 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003663 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00628833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00159007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00323294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016748 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

