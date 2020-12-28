Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,572 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 421% compared to the typical volume of 494 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.81. 118,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $217.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

