TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

TMDX stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $509.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,933 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

