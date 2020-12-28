TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.
TMDX stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $509.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,933 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.