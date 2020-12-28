Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.41. 112,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,395. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83.
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on TCN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.