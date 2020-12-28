Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.41. 112,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,395. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

