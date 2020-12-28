trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce $40.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.52 million and the highest is $46.43 million. trivago reported sales of $172.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $298.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.08 million to $304.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $555.48 million, with estimates ranging from $490.39 million to $584.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

