TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Tops $59,127.06

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $59,127.06 and $3.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014028 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001768 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008890 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002733 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

