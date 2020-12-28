TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TTEC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

