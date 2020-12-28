UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,839 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in REV Group by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in REV Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

REVG stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

