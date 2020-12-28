UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce sales of $306.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.70 million and the highest is $310.37 million. UDR posted sales of $302.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 841,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.