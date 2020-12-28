Unibright Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

